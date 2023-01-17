OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

OceanaGold Price Performance

OCANF stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

