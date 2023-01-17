Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $19.14. 13,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 13,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

