Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0493

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $282.52 million and $35.32 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,588.00 or 0.07439879 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00082646 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00030381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000371 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00024482 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04800899 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $29,025,147.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.