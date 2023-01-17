Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 541.8% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at about $157,000.

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,656. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.0965 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

