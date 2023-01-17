Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the December 15th total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 143,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NUV remained flat at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,999. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $10.21.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

