Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by Bayshore Asset Management LLC

Bayshore Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line comprises 0.3% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,449.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,449.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,643,181.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,951 shares of company stock worth $2,859,054. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. 421,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,467,306. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

