NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in NIKE by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,245,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $106,111,000 after buying an additional 83,051 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in NIKE by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 184,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in NIKE by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,404 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $128.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.88 and its 200-day moving average is $105.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $149.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.79.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

