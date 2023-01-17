NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,738 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 33,365 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 12.2% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in NIKE by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,245,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $106,111,000 after purchasing an additional 83,051 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in NIKE by 48.4% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 184,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in NIKE by 17.7% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,404 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.79.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

NIKE Increases Dividend

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $128.55. 68,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,682,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $199.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

