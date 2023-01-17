Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nightfood Stock Performance
NGTF opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. Nightfood has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.22.
Nightfood Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nightfood (NGTF)
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
- Tesla Stock Continues To Consolidate After A Bad Quarter
- Is Visa Stock About To Hit An All Time High?
- 2 Hot Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Nightfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nightfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.