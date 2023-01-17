Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nightfood Stock Performance

NGTF opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. Nightfood has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

Nightfood Company Profile

Further Reading

Nightfood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of sleep-friendly snack food products in the United States. It offers ice cream, chips, and cookies under the Nightfood brand. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors. Nightfood Holdings, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

