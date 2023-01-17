NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 53,295 shares.The stock last traded at $341.81 and had previously closed at $344.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NewMarket in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.07.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $696.05 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.76%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEU. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 51.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 133.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in NewMarket by 69.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 12,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

