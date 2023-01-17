New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Short Interest Down 65.2% in December

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

New Generation Consumer Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGCG traded down 0.00 on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,430. New Generation Consumer Group has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.01.

About New Generation Consumer Group

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Monster Marketing Group, Inc, develops, markets, sells, and distributes consumable products to consumers in North America. The company's Michelada division offers Michelada Mix under the Mucho Macho brand name; and VIP Spirits division offers liqueur infused vodka in various flavors under the Excuse brand.

