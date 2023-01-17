NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

NTAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.95.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.66. The stock had a trading volume of 56,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,827. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,726 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NetApp by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

