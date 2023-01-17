Nebulas Hits Market Capitalization of $1.84 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. Nebulas has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $183,738.41 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003122 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009810 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00433915 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,505.38 or 0.30448465 BTC.
About Nebulas
Nebulas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,278,132 coins and its circulating supply is 63,766,330 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Nebulas
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
