Neblio Reaches Market Cap of $31.97 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. Neblio has a market cap of $31.97 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neblio has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00007648 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,753,211 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

