NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 33.7% Higher This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and approximately $169.62 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.21 or 0.00010378 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00082376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00024316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000255 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000218 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 851,925,273 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

