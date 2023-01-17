Navcoin (NAV) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,039.38

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $2,039.38 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00246260 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00103229 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00058352 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00025144 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000363 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,306,873 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

