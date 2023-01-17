National Bankshares Lowers NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Price Target to C$6.00

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

GRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

NanoXplore Trading Up 7.6 %

GRA stock traded up C$0.36 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.10. 212,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,935. NanoXplore has a twelve month low of C$1.43 and a twelve month high of C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.