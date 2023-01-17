National Bank Financial Raises K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to C$12.00

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KNTNF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

K92 Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS KNTNF opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

