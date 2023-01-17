Nano Reaches Market Capitalization of $105.51 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00003742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $105.51 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,158.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.84 or 0.00405709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00105369 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.53 or 0.00791789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.98 or 0.00585983 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00211286 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

