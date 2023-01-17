My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $830,785.62

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0514 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $830,785.62 and $971,118.56 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.60 or 0.01434642 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007321 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00017064 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032791 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.57 or 0.01764240 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

According to CryptoCompare, "My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase."

