MX TOKEN Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.66 Million (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. MX TOKEN has a market capitalization of $92.39 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MX TOKEN token can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00004388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MX TOKEN has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MX TOKEN Profile

MX TOKEN launched on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mexc.com.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

