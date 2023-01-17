Multichain (MULTI) Price Tops $8.35

Multichain (MULTI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Multichain has a market capitalization of $153.28 million and approximately $9.88 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multichain token can now be purchased for approximately $8.35 or 0.00039130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Multichain has traded up 65.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Multichain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.41 or 0.00433163 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,488.05 or 0.30410812 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.78 or 0.00758296 BTC.

About Multichain

Multichain’s genesis date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain is a Router for web3. It is an infrastructure developed for arbitrary cross-chain interactions.Multichain was born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020 to service the clear needs of different and diverse blockchains to communicate with each other. Each blockchain has its own unique services that it provides, its own community and its own development ecosystem.The solutions developed by Multichain allow almost all blockchains to inter-operate. There is no restriction to Ethereum like chains (e.g. Binance Smart Chain), or different Layer 2 chains requiring finality to Ethereum (e.g. Polygon), or a network of Parachains (e.g. Moonbeam in the PolkaDot system), or Bitcoin types of chain (e.g. Litecoin), or COSMOS chains (e.g. Terra). These are either now all integrated, or on course for integration. With support for all ECDSA and EdDSA encrypted chains, Multichain is almost universally applicable as an interoperable layer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multichain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multichain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multichain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.