MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 315,742 shares.The stock last traded at $10.13 and had previously closed at $10.12.

MSD Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSD Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,634,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MSD Acquisition by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 797,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 619,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 10.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,107,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after buying an additional 107,985 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 17.0% in the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 164,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,921 shares during the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSD Acquisition

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.