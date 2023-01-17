mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 1,440.0% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
mPhase Technologies Stock Performance
XDSL stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 1,764,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,660. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. mPhase Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.23.
About mPhase Technologies
