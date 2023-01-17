Morgan Stanley Trims Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Target Price to $12.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.
Shares of WOOF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. 6,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,537. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.86. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,312,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,843,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,285,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,009,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
