Morgan Stanley Trims Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Target Price to $12.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Shares of WOOF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. 6,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,537. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.86. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,312,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,843,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,285,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,009,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

