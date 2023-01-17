Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 172,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,965,149 shares.The stock last traded at $96.38 and had previously closed at $91.66.

Several research firms have commented on MS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $164.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average is $85.03.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

