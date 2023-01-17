Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given Hold Rating at Cfra

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cfra in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $6.17 on Tuesday, hitting $97.83. 715,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,965,149. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

