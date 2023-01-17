Moonbeam (GLMR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.04 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001921 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $224.80 million and $8.04 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00081153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00057576 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000371 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00024357 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000253 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 549,611,979 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

