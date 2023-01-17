Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 88 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 5.9% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $6,025,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $469.59. 45,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,578. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $507.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $453.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.01.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

