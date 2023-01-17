Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Has $354,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.4% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after buying an additional 467,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,403 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,429,310,000 after buying an additional 2,149,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,979,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,362,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,095 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,082,416. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $259.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

