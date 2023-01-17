monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Up 5.6%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.89 and last traded at $122.48. Approximately 5,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 429,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.95.
MNDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the third quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in monday.com in the third quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in monday.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
