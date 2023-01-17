Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.27-$1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $118.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $175.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.72.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.34. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.36.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

