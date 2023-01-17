Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $7.70

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $7.41. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 123,227 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MUFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

