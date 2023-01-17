Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Mistras Group Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of MG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.04. 1,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,522. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 486,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 94,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 402,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 116,297 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,313,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 88,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 394,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.
About Mistras Group
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mistras Group (MG)
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.