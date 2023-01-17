Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of MG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.04. 1,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,522. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 486,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 94,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 402,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 116,297 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,313,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 88,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 394,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

