Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.20.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.46) by $0.37. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,253.81% and a negative return on equity of 60.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $186,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,478.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,623 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,104. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

