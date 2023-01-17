Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.94 and last traded at C$15.75. Approximately 79,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 106,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MI.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.31.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$571.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.