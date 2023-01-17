Mina (MINA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18.40 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Mina has a market cap of $451.57 million and approximately $18.40 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mina has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002640 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.45 or 0.00431452 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,418.92 or 0.30284731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00768162 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 809,177,554 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 808,661,868.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.56022398 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $22,990,539.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

