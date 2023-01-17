Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Up to $14.37

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.37, but opened at $14.85. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 229 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TIGO shares. HSBC upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29.

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth $116,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 60.0% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1,560.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares in the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

