Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

MU stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 344,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,375,491. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

