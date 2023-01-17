MetisDAO Achieves Market Cap of $94.12 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $21.25 or 0.00100144 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $94.12 million and $2.69 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00030571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00042153 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017882 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00233672 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 21.51864878 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $3,224,588.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

