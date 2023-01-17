MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $61.79 million and $109,537.63 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00432140 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,478.73 or 0.30333013 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.65 or 0.00756835 BTC.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems."

