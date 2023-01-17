Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of MLAB opened at $190.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.72. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $303.84.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $58.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.24 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently -84.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total transaction of $438,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,101,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $438,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,101,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $40,243.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 957 shares in the company, valued at $167,446.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,751,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

