Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRCY. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.97. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.40 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mercury Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Mercury Systems by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Mercury Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

