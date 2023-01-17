Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.48. The stock had a trading volume of 84,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,351. The company has a market capitalization of $282.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.