Melissa A. Burgum Sells 1,027 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Accenture Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.88. 2,863,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,589. The company has a market cap of $179.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $360.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.14.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

