Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.99.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

