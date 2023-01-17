Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Update

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the December 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medigus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Medigus at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medigus Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Medigus stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,794. Medigus has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

Medigus Dividend Announcement

About Medigus

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

