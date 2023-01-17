Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Trading 9% Higher

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.85. 22,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 24,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Medicenna Therapeutics to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Medicenna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of C$59.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.12.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

