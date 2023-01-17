Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the December 15th total of 628,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHLD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the second quarter worth about $1,338,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Maiden in the fourth quarter worth about $1,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maiden by 754.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 374,472 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maiden in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Maiden by 1.1% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares during the period. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ MHLD traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. 196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.11. Maiden has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $3.01.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.55%.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

Featured Stories

