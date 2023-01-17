MagnetGold Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $163.99 million and $3,257.76 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 61.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.69 or 0.00433762 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,436.25 or 0.30446881 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.00762561 BTC.

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

